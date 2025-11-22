The Bears elevated Kalinic from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh.

This is Kalinic's first elevation of the campaign after he signed to Chicago's practice squad in late August. The 28-year-old has played in nine career NFL games -- seven in 2022 with Indianapolis and two in 2024 with the Rams -- and has yet to see a passing target. The Bears have three other healthy tight ends (Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and Durham Smythe) on the roster, so Kalinic could be challenged to see any offensive snaps Sunday.