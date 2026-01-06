Kalinic reverted to Chicago's practice squad Monday, per the league's transaction log.

Kalinic was activated from the practice-squad injured list Wednesday and was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions, when he played 13 snaps on special teams and recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff. Kalinic appeared in two regular-season games for Chicago and will be available for the NFC playoffs should the team need an additional player on the active roster to contribute on special teams.