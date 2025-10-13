Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hudson is in the league's concussion protocol, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) going down on the opening drive against the Packers on Sunday, Hudson played elevated offensive snaps and secured four of five targets for 10 yards and one touchdown. He's now injured and looking unlikely to play Thursday night against the Steelers. If Hudson and Gesicki, who is expected to be out for "a while," can't play against Pittsburgh, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy would likely handle tight-end duties for the Bengals.