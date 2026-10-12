Hudson suffered a pectoral injury during the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson finished Sunday's game having caught all three of his targets for 14 yards, which included a two-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 21-7 halftime lead. He played a total of 27 snaps (19 on offense, eight on special teams), though it's unclear when he picked up the injury, but it's severe enough for Hudson that he may require a stint on injured reserve. Rookie seventh-rounder Jack Endries would be in line for a larger role if Hudson misses time.