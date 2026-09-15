Hudson reverted to the Bengals' practice squad after catching one pass for four yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Bucs, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end played on six offensive snaps and 13 special-teams snaps. Hudson got the nod over rookie seventh-round pick Jack Endries as the fourth tight end on Cincinnati's depth chart. Endries, though, is not injured, so it's not clear which player will hold down the spot if the Bengals again carry four players at the position in their next game.