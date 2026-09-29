Hudson reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hudson caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. The 31-year-old tight end has appeared in two games this season, securing all three of his targets for 17 yards. The Bengals like to use multiple tight ends, and Hudson played behind both Drew Sample and Mike Gesicki but ahead of Erick All against Pittsburgh. Hudson would likely need an injury to Gesicki to become relevant in fantasy.