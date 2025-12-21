default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Higgins (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Higgins, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, finished up the week with a full session Friday before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With the wideout having advanced through the NFL's concussion protocol, Higgins -- who was inactive in Week 15 -- is set to reclaim his key role in a Cincinnati passing attack helmed once again by QB Joe Burrow (making his fourth straight start since returning from a toe injury), which also features high-volume WR Ja'Marr Chase and RB Chase Brown. In 12 games played to date, Higgins has made his mark from a fantasy perspective by recording a 46/667/9 receiving line on 81 targets.

More News