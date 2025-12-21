Higgins (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Higgins, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, finished up the week with a full session Friday before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With the wideout having advanced through the NFL's concussion protocol, Higgins -- who was inactive in Week 15 -- is set to reclaim his key role in a Cincinnati passing attack helmed once again by QB Joe Burrow (making his fourth straight start since returning from a toe injury), which also features high-volume WR Ja'Marr Chase and RB Chase Brown. In 12 games played to date, Higgins has made his mark from a fantasy perspective by recording a 46/667/9 receiving line on 81 targets.