Higgins remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, but he's on track to play after clearing the five-step concussion protocol, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Ravens due to the concussion -- his second of the season -- Higgins put himself on a path to return to action in Week 16 after he turned in a full practice Friday. Before the Bengals headed to Miami, Higgins made a brief trip to Pittsburgh to complete the final step of the protocol Saturday, when he received clearance from an independent neurologist. Higgins should be ready to handle his typical snap count Sunday.