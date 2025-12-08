Coach Zac Taylor revealed that Higgins experienced concussion-like symptoms Sunday night and Monday morning, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Higgins is back in the NFL's concussion protocol, which clouds the wideout's status for the Bengals' Dec. 14 contest against the Ravens. After sustaining a concussion Nov. 23, Higgins was inactive for Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day contest against Baltimore. He then gained clearance to play in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills, en route to logging a 73 percent snap share and catching six of his 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns. If Higgins ends up sidelined this weekend, Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley would be in line to see added Week 15 snaps behind top WR Ja'Marr Chase.