Higgins (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Higgins upgraded to full participation after a pair of limited practices, which marks another step forward as he works his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but he still needs to earn clearance from an independent neurologist before he can play again. If Higgins is cleared, the star wide receiver would likely return Sunday after missing his team's Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Either way, since the Bengals kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, those considering Higgins in Week 16 fantasy lineups will have his playing status confirmed before the first wave of games that day.