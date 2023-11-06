Shakir brought in all four targets for 57 yards and returned one kickoff for 27 yards in the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night.

Shakir finished third on Buffalo in receiving yards on the night and tied James Cook for the same slotting in receptions and targets, making it a solid encore to his career-best 6-92 line in the Week 8 win over the Buccaneers. Shakir notably had a much bigger role in the air attack Sunday than No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, who didn't gather in either of his two targets. Nevertheless, Shakir figures to remain in the No. 3 role, at least on the depth chart, in a Week 10 Monday night home matchup against the Broncos on Nov. 13.