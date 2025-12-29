Shakir finished with six receptions on seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Shakir led all Buffalo receivers in targets and receptions Sunday, but a lack of explosive plays resulted in the wideout finishing third on the team in yardage. Veteran teammate Brandin Cooks (4-101-0) surprisingly finished as the team's leading receiver while WR Keon Coleman remained a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Shakir has provided value in PPR formats with 72 receptions through 16 starts, but his 719 receiving yards and four touchdowns leave much to be desired as a starting option in standard fantasy leagues.