Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Bernard (elbow) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard has not returned to practice since sustaining an elbow injury in the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up for the Week 14 matchup against the Bengals. If the 26-year-old is sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, Shaq Thompson will likely operate as Buffalo's top middle linebacker.