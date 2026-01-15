Bernard (calf) will practice in a limited fashion Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Baylor product has missed Buffalo's last two contests due to a calf injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return Saturday. Bernard is an integral part of the Bills' linebacker corps, recording 65 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 12 appearances this season. If active for the divisional round, Bernard will likely operate as Buffalo's top middle linebacker.