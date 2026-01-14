Bernard (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Bernard was unable to practice in the week leading up to the Bills' wild-card game against the Jaguars on Sunday, so his ability to log a limited session -- albeit in a walkthrough -- is a sign that the fourth-year linebacker is progressing in his recovery from a calf injury. Bernard will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's AFC divisional game against the Broncos.