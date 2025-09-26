Engram (back) practiced fully Friday.

A back issue prevented Engram from practicing and playing in Week 3, but following full practices both Thursday and Friday, the tight end is poised to return to action Monday night against the Bengals. With just four catches (on six targets) for 33 yards in his first two games with the Broncos, the early returns on Engram aren't great, but assuming his back injury is no longer an issue, he's a player capable of picking up the pace, as soon as Monday. With that in mind, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com relays that Engram indicated Friday that he feels "great" ahead of Week 4 action, while, for his part, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told Stevens that he believes Engram will "be getting going here real soon."