Engram recorded one reception on three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

The absence of Pat Bryant (hamstring) shifted targets in the Denver offense, though Engram remained in a peripheral role. He made his lone catch late in the third quarter, though it helped keep a drive alive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. While Engram will retain a significant snap count in the Denver offense, he's been held to 15 or fewer receiving yards in four of the team's last six games.