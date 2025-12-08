Engram corralled both of his targets for eight yards in a 24-17 victory versus the Raiders on Sunday.

After breaking out for season-high marks with six catches and 79 receiving yards last Sunday versus Washington, Engram finished with his second-lowest receiving yardage tally in Week 14. The veteran tight end hasn't really been able to get going in his first year with the Broncos, managing a modest 40 catches for 347 yards and just one touchdown through 12 games. He'll be a low-end fantasy option in Week 15 against a Packers defense that ranks in the top half of the league in most categories versus tight ends.