Engram caught all four of his targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.

Engram continued his role as the Broncos' No. 1 pass-catching tight end, but he was unable to get much going against the Chiefs. The 31-year-old played 22 of Denver's 72 offensive snaps, behind blocking specialist Adam Trautman (52). Engram's limited playing time and inefficient production make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The veteran will look to bounce back with a strong performance Week 18 when the Broncos host the Chargers in the regular season finale.