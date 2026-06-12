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Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Facing additional serious charges

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cooper has had additional charges of felony second-degree assault by strangulation and misdemeanor third-degree assault added to his previous charge of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Cooper was arrested during the evening of June 4 and made a court appearance Monday, during which he pleaded not guilty to the original charge. A trial has been scheduled for late July. Cooper has been with the Broncos during OTAs since Monday, and head coach Sean Payton said team leadership had a "long visit" with the outside linebacker in regard to the incident that spurred the legal charges. Payton added, "We'll follow the league's guidelines, and I'm sure a lot of that will be led by the local authorities' guidelines. We'll pay attention to all of it."

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