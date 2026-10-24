Cooper had his roster exemption removed by the Broncos on Saturday and is available for Sunday's road game against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Cooper opened the season on the commissioner's exempt list while under investigation for domestic incidents that happened in June. Now that he's back on the roster, he could make his 2026 debut Sunday, and his return would bolster a Broncos' pass rush that will be without Jonah Elliss (ankle, IR) for at least the next four games. Across 17 regular-season games in 2025, Cooper accumulated 50 tackles (23 solo), including 8.0 sacks, and four pass defenses.