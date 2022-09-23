Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Walker will undergo an MRI on his sprained left knee, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Walker was carted off with an air cast on his left leg after he suffered a knee sprain in Thursday's 29-17 win against Pittsburgh. While MRI results will reveal more about the exact severity of this injury, it's likely that the middle linebacker will be sidelined for an extended period of time. Walker recorded 113 tackles over 13 regular-season games for Cleveland last year, so his potential absence would be a major hit for the team's defense moving forward.