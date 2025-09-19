Browns' DeAndre Carter: Questionable for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Carter has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol after he was concussed in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Isaiah Bond would be next in line for returner duties if Carter can't play against Green Bay.
