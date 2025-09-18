Browns' DeAndre Carter: Limited on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (concussion) was limited in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Carter was concussed in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens and will need to clear the league's protocol in order to play this week against the Packers. The veteran wide receiver and kick returner has yet to play on offense this season but has returned five kickoffs for 118 yards and three punts for 41 yards.
