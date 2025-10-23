Miller secured his only target for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Miller logged nine snaps on offense, as Chris Godwin's (fibula) absence and Mike Evans' in-game injuries -- a broken collarbone and concussion -- opened some opportunities down the Buccaneers' receiver depth chart. While Evans and Godwin are both already ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 road matchup against the Saints, Miller looks likely to remain in a fairly insignificant reserve role.