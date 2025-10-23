Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Solid gain on one catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller secured his only target for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.
Miller logged nine snaps on offense, as Chris Godwin's (fibula) absence and Mike Evans' in-game injuries -- a broken collarbone and concussion -- opened some opportunities down the Buccaneers' receiver depth chart. While Evans and Godwin are both already ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 road matchup against the Saints, Miller looks likely to remain in a fairly insignificant reserve role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: No stats in Week 3 win•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Gets into end zone Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: No catches over nine snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Two catches in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Leads air attack in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: First catches of career in '24•