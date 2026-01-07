Shepard secured 39 of 53 targets for 371 yards and a touchdown while adding four rushes for 19 yards across 13 games during the 2025 regular season.

The veteran wideout posted his most receptions and receiving yards since the 2020 season thanks to the Buccaneers' host of wide-receiver injuries during the first two-thirds of the season. However, the veteran recorded a scant 2-10-0 line on three targets after Week 12, and he wound up not seeing the field in the final four games of the campaign. The string of absences likely brings Shepard's tenure in Tampa Bay to a close, as he'll turn 33 in February and will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.