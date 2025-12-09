Shepard brought in his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Shepard was held to one catch and single-digit yardage for the second straight game, even though he played 42 snaps (57 percent). However, Baker Mayfield slogged through rainy conditions and completed under 50 percent of his passes while netting just 122 yards, so Shepard's line isn't as alarming within that context. Nevertheless, with the activation of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (IR, neck) both appearing imminent, Shepard isn't likely to retain any relevance during the upcoming fantasy playoffs.