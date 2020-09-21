site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
C.J. Prosise: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
5:13 pm ET 1 min read
Prosise reverted to the Texans' practice roster Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Duke Johnson (ankle) missed Week 2's loss to the Ravens, so Prosise was promoted and played eight snaps. If Johnson is unable to play in Week 3 versus the Steelers, expect Prosise to be called back up.
