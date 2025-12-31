Hampton (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

There was no sign of injury during Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Texans, in which Hampton took 22 touches for 60 yards and a touchdown while playing 83 percent of snaps. Injury or not, Jim Harbaugh's announcement about resting Justin Herbert indicates that Hampton is highly unlikely to get a full workload this week. In fact, it's not even clear the rookie will play at all, potentially opening up a starting opportunity for Kimani Vidal (neck), Hassan Haskins (head) or Jaret Patterson.