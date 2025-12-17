Rice (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Rice reported concussion symptoms Monday and the wideout is now in the NFL's concussion protocol as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches. He now has two more chances to practice before the Chiefs' Week 16 game statuses are posted, but with the team eliminated from playoff contention, look for caution to be exercised with both Rice and fellow WR Tyquan Thornton, who is also in the protocol.