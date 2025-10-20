Mitchell had one reception for eight yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Mitchell didn't play last week and played just six snaps in Week 5 in the wake of key mistakes in Week 4 that saw him drop the football prior to passing the goal line to wipe out a would-be 76-yard touchdown and then committing a holding penalty to negate a 53-yard rushing touchdown. While he was active, he played just five snaps on offense and was bypassed on Anthony Gould for the No. 3 receiver role with both Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) out with injuries. Gould played on 39 of the offense's 60 snaps.