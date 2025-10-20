Colts' Adonai Mitchell: Bypassed on depth chart
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell had one reception for eight yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Mitchell didn't play last week and played just six snaps in Week 5 in the wake of key mistakes in Week 4 that saw him drop the football prior to passing the goal line to wipe out a would-be 76-yard touchdown and then committing a holding penalty to negate a 53-yard rushing touchdown. While he was active, he played just five snaps on offense and was bypassed on Anthony Gould for the No. 3 receiver role with both Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) out with injuries. Gould played on 39 of the offense's 60 snaps.
