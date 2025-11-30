Taylor rushed the ball 21 times for 85 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans. He added three receptions on five targets for 36 yards.

Taylor didn't have any of his typical explosive plays, but he had enough volume to top 100 yards from scrimmage. His receiving line was particularly notable, as he matched his season high with five targets while topping 30 receiving yards for the fourth time. Taylor has gotten a bit more inconsistent on the ground of late, topping 90 rushing yards in only half of his six games. However, he's still found the end zone nine times in that span while topping 100 yards from scrimmage four times.