Colts' Kenny Moore: Still in concussion protocol
Moore remains in the concussion protocol Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Moore has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against New England. The starting right cornerback will turn his focus to Week 6, and work to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Indianapolis' game against the Jets.
