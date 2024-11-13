Ekeler likely will return to a backup role with Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to play Thursday at Philadelphia, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ekeler's workload was perhaps disappointing during Robinson's two-game absence -- 14 touches in each game -- but a trio of one-yard touchdowns got the job done for fantasy managers. With Robinson back in action, Ekeler is unlikely to continue his goal-line-TD binge but should take most of the snaps in passing situations while also subbing in for some carries.