Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (shoulder) returned to the field for the start of the second half Thursday versus Green Bay.
Coleman was briefly sidelined with a shoulder injury before halftime, but he has now returned to action following the break. He's back in at starting left guard against the Packers.
More News
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Returns to practice•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Sidelined at Monday's practice•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Exits practice early•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Exits practice Saturday•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Returns to Week 18 matchup•