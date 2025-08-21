default-cbs-image
Coleman (lower body) participated in Washington's practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Coleman had been sidelined the past few weeks after having picked up a lower body injury in practice but is now healthy again. The 24-year-old is slated to serve as the team's starting left guard once the regular season gets underway.

