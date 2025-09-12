default-cbs-image
Wise (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Packers.

Wise went down with an apparent lower-body injury on an extra-point attempt by the Packers in the second quarter, and he is now understood to be dealing with a quad issue. The 31-year-old required a cart to get to the locker room, so he may be looking at an extended absence.

