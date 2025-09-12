Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wise (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Packers.
Wise went down with an apparent lower-body injury on an extra-point attempt by the Packers in the second quarter, and he is now understood to be dealing with a quad issue. The 31-year-old required a cart to get to the locker room, so he may be looking at an extended absence.
More News
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Cleared to play against Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Listed as questionable for TNF•
-
Commanders' Deatrich Wise: Signs with Washington•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Productive in 2024•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Good to go against Indianapolis•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Could return for Week 13•