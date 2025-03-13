Now Playing

Wise signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wise will head to Washington where he should have an ample opportunity to compete for a starting spot on the defensive line. He spent the 2024 season with the Patriots where he racked up 29 tackles (16 solo), with 5.0 sacks, across 15 games played.

