Wise signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wise will head to Washington where he should have an ample opportunity to compete for a starting spot on the defensive line. He spent the 2024 season with the Patriots where he racked up 29 tackles (16 solo), with 5.0 sacks, across 15 games played.
More News
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Productive in 2024•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Good to go against Indianapolis•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Could return for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Won't play vs. Miami•
-
Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Questionable for Week 12•