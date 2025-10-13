Samuel (heel) is listed as active Monday against the Bears.

Samuel has been dealing with a bruised heel for two weeks running, and the issue capped him to just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 6 prep. Coach Dan Quinn told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post on Saturday that the Commanders were going to "take it into Monday" regarding Samuel, and his status now has been confirmed as the team posts its list of inactives. Despite playing through the pain in a Week 5 win at the Chargers, Samuel paced Washington wide receivers in offensive snap share (78 percent) on his way to an 8-96-1 line on 11 targets. With both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) out yet again, Samuel is positioned to serve as QB Jayden Daniels' top pass catcher for a second straight game.