Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Luvu played a healthy 60 defensive snaps in Week 10 versus the Lions, and it's not clear when he picked up the shoulder injury. He'll have two more chances to participate fully at practice before the Commanders release their final practice report of the week Friday.
