Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Limited to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Luvu began preparation for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins in similar fashion but was ultimately able to suit up. That suggests he'll be able to play Sunday night against the Broncos, though his status should become clearer as the week progresses.
