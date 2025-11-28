Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Cleared to play Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday night's game against the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Luvu was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but got in a full session Friday. The veteran linebacker has recorded 58 tackles (28 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three pass breakups on 96 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
