Commanders' Frankie Luvu: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luvu (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Luvu has been dealing with a shoulder issue since mid-November but hasn't missed any games due to the injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday, but his ability to log a full session Thursday suggests the veteran linebacker will be ready to line up in his usual starting role against the Vikings on Sunday.
