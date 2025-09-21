Daniels (knee), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is comfortable throwing and running straight forward, but his struggles with moving laterally was the main factor in Washington's decision to rule him out for Week 3, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

While the Commanders haven't provided official word on the nature of Daniels' injury, Glazer classified the knee issue as a ligament sprain, though Dianna Russini of The Athletic relayed earlier Sunday that a possible MCL sprain has been ruled out. Daniels' ability to move laterally without discomfort will be the critical factor to watch next week in practice. The Commanders will proceed with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback in Week 3.