The Commanders do not intend for Daniels (elbow) to start any of the team's final three regular-season games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels was medically re-evaluated Monday and has not yet been cleared for contact, making it likely that he will be unable to gain clearance for Saturday's game against the Eagles. Washington will follow that contest up with a short practice window before facing the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 17, leaving only Week 18's rematch against Philadelphia as a realistic target for Daniels' return -- one that the Commanders see little upside in risking the franchise quarterback's health for. While head coach Dan Quinn hasn't yet officially announced that Daniels is done for 2025, the expectation is that Marcus Mariota will line up under center for the final three weeks while Daniels turns his full focus toward his rehab.