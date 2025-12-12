Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (elbow) has not been cleared for contact, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Daniels re-injured his dislocated left elbow in his first game back in the lineup, making an early exit from the blowout loss at Minnesota in Week 14. The Commanders will now start Marcus Mariota in Week 15 against the Giants, but Daniels hasn't been ruled out beyond that despite not having clearance for contact.
