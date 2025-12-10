Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Daniels suffered a left elbow injury during Washington's blowout loss to the Vikings in Week 14, and though it was reported that the second-year QB could have re-entered the contest and is not dealing with a long-term issue, backup Marcus Mariota will draw at least one more start. It remains to be seen whether Daniels could be sidelined longer than just Week 15, as his return to action versus Minnesota was his first game-actin since Week 7. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirms that he has not suffered any structural setbacks. Daniels' next chance to take the field will come Week 16 at home against the Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 20.