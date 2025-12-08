Coach Dan Quinn noted Monday that Daniels is "sore" following Week 14 action, but added that there are no "long-term concerns" with the QB's left (non-throwing) elbow, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C., Quinn previously relayed that Daniels (left elbow) could have returned to Sunday's 31-0 loss to Vikings after exiting the contest, but it was a coach's decision to keep the signal-caller on the sideline. That said, Quinn indicated Monday that Daniels will be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, with the QB's Week 15 status yet to be determined.