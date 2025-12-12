Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not cleared for contact yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (elbow) has not been cleared for contract, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
An earlier report said Daniels was cleared for contact despite already being ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. It turns out that was just a typo or transcription error, with Commanders head coach Dan Campbell having actually said the opposite. Still, Campbell didn't rule Daniels out beyond Week 15, and once again suggested that the QB won't be shut down for the year unless he's truly unable to play. In any case, Marcus Mariota will start against the Giants on Sunday.
