Lane failed to secure his lone target and returned three punts for 91 yards -- including a 63-yard touchdown -- in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.

Lane was on the field for 28 of the Commanders' 61 snaps on offense, with his 46 percent share marking his highest rate since Week 9. The rookie fourth-round pick was still a relative afterthought in the passing attack, but he contributed the game's biggest play late in the second quarter, when his punt return for a touchdown gave Washington a 12-point lead. With Noah Brown (rib) landing on injured reserve Tuesday, Lane could continue to see ample playing time on offense, but he'll likely remain an unreliable fantasy option while Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are locked in as quarterback Marcus Mariota's top targets.